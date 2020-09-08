Legacy Traditional Schools’ back-to-basics approach has proven popular among parents who want to stick with what works in education. Legacy’s accelerated pace of study, high expectations for academics and behavior, self-contained K-6 classrooms, bell-to-bell instruction, integrated Language Arts curriculum and accelerated mathematics have been highly successful.
