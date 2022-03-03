The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board recommended City Council approval zoning change that will pave the way for a 359-unit apartment complex near Longbow Golf Club despite vocal opposition from neighbors near
the parcel.
More than 20 residents showed up at the Feb. 9 board meeting in red shirts. Several addressed the board to express their opposition and others not in attendance submitted comments to be read into the record.
But the neighbors failed to turn the board against the project, which had the blessing of city planners. It approved the zone change request 4-1, with two members absent, sending the proposal by DHI Communities for a parcel west of Recker Road and south of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to City Council for a final vote.
The roughly 20-acre site wraps around the eastern edge of the Longbow Golf Club course. The irregularly shaped parcel is currently zoned Light Industrial.
In order to build the three-story apartment complex, the project developers are seeking a change to Limited Commercial with a use permit to allow for a residential-focused development with some commercial on the ground floor.
DHI Communities wants additional modifications to allow for a higher density of residential units than currently allowed by the Limited Commercial zoning and Longbow Park Planned Area Development standards. These include reductions in minimum building separation, outdoor living area and parking spaces per unit.
The requested modifications would allow building heights of 38 feet and permit the commercial space in the development to make up a smaller share of the property than the LC zoning standards.
In his presentation to the board, DHI representative Reese Anderson said this type of apartment complex fits in with the overall development in the area and would provide needed housing in an area seeing job growth.
“As (Longbow Park PAD) has developed over the years, starting in 2002, it really has developed as more of a mixed use,” Reese said. “Along Recker, it’s really developing more as a mixed-use type of development and it makes sense to consider this type of proposal there.”
Other developments near the golf course include an Amazon warehouse, a shopping center anchored by a Sprouts with restaurants, an industrial office and business park, and storage facilities.
Anderson also noted that the Longbow district is within the Falcon Field Sub-Area and cited figures showing 13,880 jobs in the area and growing. He said the Falcon Field Sub-Area hosts 11% of Maricopa County’s aerospace jobs.
“There’s a need for housing for employees in the area, as well as others,’’ Anderson said.
As part of the rezoning request, DHI Communities conducted neighborhood outreach, holding discussion sessions and taking comments on the proposal in the months before the hearing.
Anderson summarized some of the primary concerns as: opposition to multi-family residential and three-story buildings, concern about overflow parking into nearby residential areas, noise and light glare from the development, and concern that the city does not value neighbors’ opinion and does not enforce light and sound ordinances.
The city also hired a third-party facilitator to talk with residents in the area and learn more about their concerns and Anderson reported one of the findings from the facilitator as “Development will introduce ‘undesirable people.’”
In comments to the board during the meeting, several neighbors said changing the zoning to allow for the apartment complex would be unfair, since the zoning in place when they moved to the area would not have allowed a high-density apartment complex.
Resident Terry Davis told the board she knew and accepted that an airport was nearby and that the 202 would be built near the neighborhood, but she couldn’t have anticipated apartments going in across Recker Road.
“Stick with what you have in place now, because that’s what we know is in there,” Davis said. “Don’t change it on me now. Let’s keep the quality of this neighborhood where it is. Let’s keep that social capital up where it belongs.”
Davis and another resident who spoke, Randy Rostron, said that homeowners and businesses are more invested in the local community than renters, so having apartments in the area would lower the quality of the neighborhood.
“As a homeowner now, I have a vested interest,” Rostron said. “Apartments on the other hand, short lease periods, turnover, no investment, really don’t care – they’re looking for their next spot.”
Board member Jessica Sarkissian read in a comment by Matthew Shannon, who found DHI’s proposed design unattractive.
“The design of this apartment complex is soulless, drab, copy-paste and simple elements,” Shannon wrote. “This neighborhood deserves better than a tall, obnoxious copy-paste complex.”
Board member Deanna Villanueva-Saucedo told the audience that “not all people that live in apartments are bad,” but she agreed that the jump from light industrial to high density residential with all of the additional modifications requested “gives pause.”
“Changes to zoning and changes to general plan aren’t gimmes,” Villanueva-Saucedo said. “That being said, something will go there, traffic will increase, development will happen, I just don’t feel that this development for this parcel is appropriate.”
But she ended up being the lone voice against the zone change request.
Other board members expressed empathy for the concerns of the neighbors, but the need for housing in the city and the details of the proposal tilted the issue in DHI Communities’ favor.
Board member Tim Boyle cited the prospect of housing in Mesa for his kids as a reason to favor housing for this parcel over alternative projects that would be allowed under Light Industrial zoning.
“I’ve been trying to figure out what needs to happen next in Mesa with the general plan and everything,,” he said. “I need a place for my kids to live. I’ve got a 20-year-old, I’ve got an 18 year old. I look at the map and I’m like, are they going to have to live in Surprise? Where they can afford a place to stay? Where can they live in the future. … The new dream that I want is to be able to have my kids living nearby. I don’t want to go to Queen Creek to see my kids or see my grandkids.”
Board member Benjamin Ayers’ expressed some of the same anxiety over housing shortages in the region.
“My son recently moved to this area,” he said. “I live near this area. … I agree that we need more variety of housing. My son had to move into an in-law suite because there were not apartments available in that area. His fiancée works at Boeing. He’s still in school and it’s a great example of what Tim was talking about earlier.”
