A breakup turned deadly Thursday night, with two dead in an east Mesa neighborhood near the Signal Butte Shopping Center.
According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani of the Mesa Police Department, 41-year-old Justin K. Peterson was arrested for second degree murder after shooting 38-year-old Ivana D. Liversedge and is under investigation in connection with the death of a man at the scene.
Trapani said Liversedge had ended a romantic relationship with Peterson, leading to a loud argument on the street that ended with 33 rounds fired from a "pistol style AK-47 with a large drum magazine," according to a police report.
Peterson is also under investigation for killing 54-year-old Shawn Conner. “Possible criminal charges for the death of the second victim" are "still under investigation,” Trapani said.
According to the arrest report, Peterson “stated he was the shooter and claimed that the victims had a revolver and he was defending his wife.”
Trapani said Peterson told police he used an AK 47 pistol that was found in his house.
“Liversedge and Conner were acquaintances that got into an argument with Peterson and his spouse prior to this shooting occurring. Peterson’s spouse is being considered a witness to this crime at this point in the investigation,” Trapani said.
The deadly confrontation took place just before midnight on S. Del Rancho.
According to the arrest document, Peterson and Liversedge “had been involved in a casual romantic relationship. This relationship had a falling out.”
Lisa Peterson, Peterson’s wife, told investigators she was also involved in the romance.
A witness said Peterson was being “loud and belligerent” on the street outside the Liversedge-Conner home. After Liversedge and Conner left their home, Conner “confronted (Peterson) and the two are later seen shaking hands.”
A witness then saw Lisa Peterson, Peterson’s wife, and Liversedge engaged “in a physical altercation” prior to the shooting.
The witness saw Justin Peterson “approach the confrontation and begin firing multiple rounds from a firearm striking and killing the victims.”
“(A) revolver was found next to (Connor) on the ground but removed from the scene by a witness,” according to the report.
Lisa Peterson told investigators she was “involved in a struggle over a revolver with the victims.”
According to Trapani, “Peterson’s spouse is being considered a witness to this crime at this point in the investigation.”
